Allegations of bullying and harassment at University of Aberdeen dismissed after investigation

University chiefs have investigated 11 complaints about bullying and harassment in the last four years – none of which were upheld.

The Evening Express used freedom of information laws to ask the University of Aberdeen for complaints statistics since 2014.

They show that one staff member complained about a staff member in 2014.

There were two such complaints in 2015, three in 2016 and four in 2017 up to yesterday. Since 2014, there has been one instance of a student alleging they had been bullied or harassed by a staff member, which dates from 2015.

A spokesman for the university said: “All formal complaints are investigated under our disciplinary procedure.

“The complaints were not upheld in any of the cases.”

The university was unable to provide figures prior to 2013 and could not give any figures relating to students complaining about fellow students due to difficulties gathering such information from various sources.

The spokesman added: “Complaints by students about other students may be made through a variety of channels, including to academic staff, the student support service and student resident assistants.

“The notes taken by those staff when assisting a student are made in a variety of record-keeping systems.”