All you need to know to get around the King Street closure in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen city centre road has been partially shut for two weeks for resurfacing works.

King Street is shut to city-bound traffic from the St Machar Drive roundabout and Mounthooly Way.

Northbound traffic is not affected.

The works – which coincide with the city school holidays – are expected to be finished by 5pm on October 24.

Aberdeen City Council has put the traffic restrictions in place in the interests of public safety while resurfacing works are carried out.