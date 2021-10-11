News / Local All you need to know to get around the King Street closure in Aberdeen By Ellie Milne 11/10/2021, 10:42 am Updated: 11/10/2021, 11:12 am King Street will be closed southbound for the next two weeks An Aberdeen city centre road has been partially shut for two weeks for resurfacing works. King Street is shut to city-bound traffic from the St Machar Drive roundabout and Mounthooly Way. Northbound traffic is not affected. The works – which coincide with the city school holidays – are expected to be finished by 5pm on October 24. Aberdeen City Council has put the traffic restrictions in place in the interests of public safety while resurfacing works are carried out. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe