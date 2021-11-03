All you need to know to get around the next phase of resurfacing roadworks on King Street

Another section of King Street in Aberdeen will be partially closed for the next two weeks as resurfacing roadworks continue.

King Street will operate a one-way system between Nelson Street and Jasmine Terrace with the road closed to southbound traffic.

The works were planned to begin overnight on Monday, November 1, but were delayed until 8.30am on Wednesday, November 3.

The King Street roadworks are expected to be completed by 5pm on Sunday, November 14.

The restrictions have been put in place for public safety while the resurfacing is carried out.

King Street diversions and bus changes

Aberdeen City Council has suggested motorists use School Road, Golf Road, Park Road and Park Street as an alternative route.

They have also advised that the one-way system on St Claire Street, Roslin Terrace and Nelson Street and the width restriction on Golf Road have been suspended while these works are taking place.

⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE ⚠️ The King Street one way service was delayed and started at 08:30 this morning. This will possibly be until Sunday 14 November. We do apologise for the inconvenience caused. — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) November 3, 2021

First Aberdeen has confirmed that its 1, 2 and 1B services heading to the city centre and Garthdee will take a diverted route during this time.

From the bus depot they will head right onto Mounthooly Way then take the first exit onto West North Street before returning to King Street.

Last month, a one-way system was in operation between the St Machar Drive roundabout and Mouthooly Way while roadworks were completed.

