All you need to know about Geek Retreat as nerd mecca announces Union Street plans

So-called “nerd culture” has seen something of a boom in recent years.

Superhero movies have been reigning supreme at the movie box office, TV shows like Game of Thrones became mainstream hits and it’s more acceptable than ever to collect comic books.

Never before has it been so hip to be square.

And now, a new shop and cafe planned for Aberdeen could well become a mecca to all those who proudly label themselves as geeks.

Geek Retreat will be a combined comic book store and cafe if plans are given the go-ahead.

Prospective franchisee Scott Leslie, from Ellon, is applying for permission to turn the former Game shop on Union Street into a north-east branch.

But just what is Geek Retreat, and why should anyone be excited about it?

The firm describes itself as a “geek culture retailer, gaming cafe and events hub rolled into one”.

It specialises in everything from Batman mementoes to board games, with more action figures and branded T-shirts than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at.

It prides itself on its “welcoming environment”, where people are free to play board games and flick through their favourite graphic novels.

Has it been on the go for a while?

It was founded in Glasgow in 2013, as a “fun place to play ‘geeky’ games and grab a milkshake”.

But it soon became a sensation, as “customers became communities that thrived in the freedom to be themselves”.

There are now 19 across the UK.

What sort of events might be held there?

There are ambitions for the Aberdeen branch to eventually stage signing events and games tournaments.

What food will Geek Retreat Aberdeen sell?

Examples of menus show that it could sell milkshakes with names like “Jaffa The Hut” and “Dr Bad-Boon”.

There will also be burgers, chips, nachos and baked potatoes on sale alongside sweet treats like ice cream.

OK, I’m sold. When will this Geek Retreat Aberdeen branch be open?

All going according to plan, Scott is hoping to have the place fitted out by the end of January and open in February.

What will the hours be like?

There will be plenty opportunity to get your geek on, with Scott suggesting it will be open 363 days of the year!

He aims for it to operate from 11am to 9pm from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 8pm on a Saturday and noon to 7pm on Sundays.

How can I tell if I am a nerd?

If you’re counting down the days until Geek Retreat opens then you probably are, but that’s nothing to be ashamed of.

And even if you’re not, the chain says it “offers something for geeks and non-geeks alike”.

These plans all come after last week we revealed that German Doner Kebab is opening up a branch nearby on Union Street.

You can see the application for yourself here.