All-week-long uses for new Aberdeen stadium

Care is being taken to ensure the Dons new Kingsford Stadium will be used on more than just matchdays, new chairman Dave Cormack has said.

The club is drawing up plans for the £20 million facility, which currently offers training and a community campus.

Mr Cormack said the Dons want to run a restaurant there all week long and want to put in other facilities.

He said: “We’re taking great care to make sure there will be offers there not just on matchdays.

“With the training and community campus being there now, there are hundreds of people dropping off their kids (to take part in activities such as football training) and then maybe taking 30 minutes to drive back, before coming back later to pick them up.

“If we’ve got facilities there, like a Starbucks equivalent by the stadium, then these are things we will do and the parents would stay, relax and wait.”

He added: “We’re going to take a deep breath, we’re then going to go through this process over the next six to nine months with a consultation process and we’ll get to the stage where we’re happy with the design.”