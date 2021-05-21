Show Links
All vaccine clinics across Aberdeenshire holding drop-ins for over 30s

By David Walker
21/05/2021, 2:06 pm Updated: 21/05/2021, 4:05 pm
People aged 30 and over in Aberdeenshire are being urged to visit a vaccine clinic today to get their first dose.

Clinics across the region are running a drop-in service for anyone aged over 30.

They can receive their first dose of Pfizer today before 7pm.

The drop-in sessions will be held in:

  • Stonehaven Leisure Centre
  • Macduff Community and Sports Centre
  • Peterhead at the Palace Hotel
  • Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre
  • Banchory Sports Village
  • Huntly at Stewarts Hall
  • Inverurie at Blackhall Industrial Estate (former Stats Unit)

However, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has announced clinics at Banchory, Fraserburgh and Inverurie are already at full capacity and will not offer any more slots today.

There have already been drop-in vaccine clinics held in Seaton and Tillydrone in Aberdeen for those over the age of 40.

In Moray, drop-in clinics for anyone aged over 18 have been hosted over the past few weeks as the vaccination programme was accelerated in the region to combat a rise in cases.