All vaccine clinics across Aberdeenshire holding drop-ins for over 30s

People aged 30 and over in Aberdeenshire are being urged to visit a vaccine clinic today to get their first dose.

Clinics across the region are running a drop-in service for anyone aged over 30.

They can receive their first dose of Pfizer today before 7pm.

The drop-in sessions will be held in:

Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Macduff Community and Sports Centre

Peterhead at the Palace Hotel

Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre

Banchory Sports Village

Huntly at Stewarts Hall

Inverurie at Blackhall Industrial Estate (former Stats Unit)

However, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has announced clinics at Banchory, Fraserburgh and Inverurie are already at full capacity and will not offer any more slots today.

Clinics at Banchory, Inverurie and Fraserburgh are now at capacity and ae unable to offer any more slots. Thank you so much to everyone that came along today our teams have been absolutely overwhelmed (in a good way 🙂 ) by the response https://t.co/ZGeD3kX6dH — Aberdeenshire HSCP (@HSCPshire) May 21, 2021

There have already been drop-in vaccine clinics held in Seaton and Tillydrone in Aberdeen for those over the age of 40.

In Moray, drop-in clinics for anyone aged over 18 have been hosted over the past few weeks as the vaccination programme was accelerated in the region to combat a rise in cases.