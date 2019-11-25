Show Links
All train services between Aberdeen to Edinburgh cancelled due to sinkhole

by Annette Cameron
25/11/2019, 1:09 pm Updated: 25/11/2019, 3:13 pm
Train services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh have been cancelled due to a sinkhole.

A tweet from Network Rail said: “A sinkhole has caused a dip to open up below one of the lines at Leuchars. It’s around a metre deep & will require 3 tonnes of ballast (stones to go below the track) to fill.

A statement from ScotRail said: “Due to urgent repairs to the track at Leuchars the line towards Edinburgh is closed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

“We have urgent repairs to the track in the Leuchars area, for safety reasons services will be unable to run from Dundee towards Edinburgh in that direction only.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail have engineers on site and are examining the damage.”

The following services have been affected:

  • Services between Arbroath and Edinburgh are suspended in both directions.
  • Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are suspended in both directions.
  • Services between Aberdeen and Queen St will run as scheduled, with some disruption ongoing.
  • Services between Aberdeen and Montrose are running as scheduled.
  • Services between Edinburgh and Perth are running as scheduled. Services between Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy/Glenrothes are running as scheduled.

