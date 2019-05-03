All the road closures for this weekend’s BHGE 10K in Aberdeen

Here’s a full list of all the road closures for this weekend’s BHGE 10K run in Aberdeen.

The event will begin at 9.30am on Sunday.

There is also a 2k option and wheelchair-accessible races for both distances.

Beginning at the Race Village on the Beach Boulevard, runners will head towards Waterloo Quay and Aberdeen Harbour, before running the length of the Beach Esplanade.

On reaching Bridge of Don, they will then loop back towards Pittodrie Stadium and Sport Aberdeen’s King’s Links golf course, before finishing back at the Beach Ballroom.

A number of roads will be closed this Saturday and Sunday to set up the race and protect runners’ safety.

Organisers are advising people to plan their journeys in advance, with additional crowds anticipated with it being the May bank holiday weekend.