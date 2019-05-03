All the road closures for this weekend’s BHGE 10K in Aberdeen

Here’s a full list of all the road closures for this weekend’s BHGE 10K run in Aberdeen.
The event will begin at 9.30am on Sunday.
There is also a 2k option and wheelchair-accessible races for both distances.
Beginning at the Race Village on the Beach Boulevard, runners will head towards Waterloo Quay and Aberdeen Harbour, before running the length of the Beach Esplanade.
On reaching Bridge of Don, they will then loop back towards Pittodrie Stadium and Sport Aberdeen’s King’s Links golf course, before finishing back at the Beach Ballroom.
A number of roads will be closed this Saturday and Sunday to set up the race and protect runners’ safety.
Organisers are advising people to plan their journeys in advance, with additional crowds anticipated with it being the May bank holiday weekend.
- Links Road between the Beach Ballroom and Urquhart Road will be closed from 6.00am on Saturday 27 April until 2.00pm on Sunday 5 May.
- Accommodation Road will be closed between the Beach Esplanade and Golf Road from 6.00am on Saturday 4 May until 2.00pm on Sunday 5 May.
- The Beach Esplanade from King Street at Bridge of Don to New Pier Road and Pittodrie Street will be closed rom 4.00am on Sunday 5 May, reopening at 1.00pm.
- Beach Boulevard from Links Road to the Beach Esplanade will be closed from 4.00am until 2.00pm, with the road from Links Road to Wellington Street closed from 9.00am until noon.
- Elsewhere a number of other routes will be closed to traffic from 9.00am until noon to make way for the crowds, including Wellington Street to Waterloo Quay, York Place heading to York Street, Pocra Quay and New Pier Road.
- There will also be no traffic access on Commerce Street southbound from Virginia Street and Miller Street to Waterloo Quay between 6.00am and 1.00pm on Sunday 5 May.
- Regent Walk at Golf Road eastbound and Seaton Crescent to Seaton Road, Seaton Drive, Seaton Walk to King Street will all be closed from 6.00am to 1.00pm on Sunday 5 May.