All the road closures for Aberdeen’s Hogmanay celebrations

A number of roads around Aberdeen city centre will be closed during the set-up of this year’s Hogmanay street party.

Here are all the confirmed closures, the time they will shut, and when they are due to reopen, as well as all the parking restrictions on the day.

Between 10am on December 31, and 6am on January 1

Rosemount Viaduct, from Union Terrace to Blackfriars Street

Schoolhill (westbound), from Blackfriars Street to Back Wynd

Back Wynd, from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street

Between 1pm on December 31, and 6am on January 1

Blackfriars Street, from Rosemount Viaduct to St Andrews Street

Schoolhill (eastbound), from Blackfriars Street to Back Wynd

Between 6pm on December 31, and 6am on January 1

Schoolhill, from Flourmill Lane to Harriet Stret

Between 9pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1

Rosemount Viaduct

Harriett Street and Crooked Lane (whole length)

Union Terrace (whole length)

Diamond Place (whole length)

Windmill Brae (whole length)

Windmill Lane (whole length)

Bath Street (whole length)

Between 10pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1

Belmont Street at its Junction with Little Belmont Street to Union Street

Little Belmont Street at its junction with Belmont Street and Back Wynd

Back Wynd at its Junction with Little Belmont Street to Union Street

Gaelic Lane (whole length)

Between 11.30pm on December 31 to 12.45am on January 1

Union Street from its junction with Crown Street to its junction with Market Street except for buses travelling from Guild Street/ College Street via Bridge Street to Union Street – left turn only onto Union Street. Buses travelling in other direction to turn right onto Crown Street

Bridge Street from its junction with Wapping Street to Union Street EXCEPT for buses travelling from Guild Street/ College Street via Bridge Street to Union Street – left turn only onto Union Street

Diamond Street at its junction with Diamond Lane to Union Street

Between 11.50pm on December 31 to 12.30am on January 1

Denburn Road (both directions, whole length)

Parking Restrictions, from 6pm on December 30 to 6am on January 1