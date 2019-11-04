All the road closures ahead of Aberdeen’s musical-themed fireworks display

Aberdeen City Council has revealed details of the road closures ahead of tomorrow night’s fireworks display at the beach on Bonfire Night.

More than 12,000 are expected to attend this year’s event, you can check out our full guide to the popular annual event below.

Road closures and waiting restrictions are as follows:

From 2pm to 10pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

Greyhope Road – from its junctions with St Fittick’s Road and Coast Road

From 5.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

Beach Boulevard – full length

Links Road from its junction at Beach Retail Park (ASDA) to the roundabout at the Beach Ballroom

Esplanade from a point just north of Accommodation Road southwards to the roundabout at Burger King

Accommodation Road – full length

Cotton Street – full length

Constitution Street – full length

Urquhart Road from its junction at Park Road to its junction at Links Road

Miller Street from its junction at Castle Terrace to its junction at Garvock Wynd

Park Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout (Beach Boulevard roundabout)

Park Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout (Beach Boulevard roundabout) Commerce Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout (Beach Boulevard roundabout)

From 9pm to 11pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

Beach Boulevard from its south junction with Links Road and its north junction to Links Road

Road restrictions

From 5.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

No right turn from the entry road at Sunset Boulevard on to Links Road

No right turn from Queens Links Leisure Park car park on to Links Road

No left turn from Beach Retail Park car park on to Links Road

No left turn from Wales Street on to Beach Boulevard

No right turn from Hanover Street on to Beach Boulevard

Exit from Doubletree by Hilton Hotel is by right turn on to Links Road and no left turn on to Constitution Street

Waiting restrictions

From 6pm on Monday 4 November to 9pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

Links Road from its junction at Beach Esplanade to its junction with the Beach Boulevard at Urquhart Road

Only Blue Badge holders will be accommodated for disabled parking.

Beach Boulevard – full length

Cotton Street – full length

Urquhart Road from its junction at Links Road to its junction at Park Road

Esplanade, both sides, from Burger King to Accommodation Road

Width restrictions

From 8am to 11pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

To allow access for delivery of fireworks and the Park and Ride bus service from Bridge of Don.