All the road closures ahead of Aberdeen’s musical-themed fireworks display

Aberdeen City Council has revealed details of the road closures ahead of tomorrow night’s fireworks display at the beach on Bonfire Night.
More than 12,000 are expected to attend this year’s event, you can check out our full guide to the popular annual event below.
Everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s fireworks display
Road closures and waiting restrictions are as follows:
From 2pm to 10pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019
- Greyhope Road – from its junctions with St Fittick’s Road and Coast Road
From 5.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019
- Beach Boulevard – full length
- Links Road from its junction at Beach Retail Park (ASDA) to the roundabout at the Beach Ballroom
- Esplanade from a point just north of Accommodation Road southwards to the roundabout at Burger King
- Accommodation Road – full length
- Cotton Street – full length
- Constitution Street – full length
- Urquhart Road from its junction at Park Road to its junction at Links Road
- Miller Street from its junction at Castle Terrace to its junction at Garvock Wynd
Park Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout (Beach Boulevard roundabout)
- Commerce Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout (Beach Boulevard roundabout)
From 9pm to 11pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019
- Beach Boulevard from its south junction with Links Road and its north junction to Links Road
Road restrictions
From 5.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019
- No right turn from the entry road at Sunset Boulevard on to Links Road
- No right turn from Queens Links Leisure Park car park on to Links Road
- No left turn from Beach Retail Park car park on to Links Road
- No left turn from Wales Street on to Beach Boulevard
- No right turn from Hanover Street on to Beach Boulevard
- Exit from Doubletree by Hilton Hotel is by right turn on to Links Road and no left turn on to Constitution Street
Waiting restrictions
From 6pm on Monday 4 November to 9pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019
- Links Road from its junction at Beach Esplanade to its junction with the Beach Boulevard at Urquhart Road
Only Blue Badge holders will be accommodated for disabled parking.
- Beach Boulevard – full length
- Cotton Street – full length
- Urquhart Road from its junction at Links Road to its junction at Park Road
- Esplanade, both sides, from Burger King to Accommodation Road
Width restrictions
From 8am to 11pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019
To allow access for delivery of fireworks and the Park and Ride bus service from Bridge of Don.
- Beach Esplanade from its junction with King Street/Ellon Road to its junction with Links Road (Roundabout)