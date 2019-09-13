All the road closures for In Town Without Your Car Day and the Union Street zipline

Road closures will be in place for an Aberdeen city centre event at the weekend.

Union Street will be closed between Bridge Street and Market Street on Sunday between 6am and 6pm.

No traffic will be able to use Belmont Street, Gaelic Lane, Back Wynd and Little Belmont Street during the same times.

Restrictions have been put in place for the event In Town Without My Car Day.

Taxis will still be given access to Back Wynd, although there will be no right turn on to Union Street.

Motorists travelling down Union Street will be diverted and given right-turn access on to Bridge Street.

Visitors will be entertained by a number of exciting stalls and free activities including the Skyfall zipwire on Union Street, a version of Carpool Karaoke and the CLAN Bike Stunt Show.

There will also be face painting, an All or Nothing Aerial Display and a climbing wall.

Free Park and Ride return bus travel, provided by First Bus and Stagecoach, will be available to everyone attending the event in Aberdeen city centre.

In Town Without My Car Day is one of many projects in the city funded by the Scottish Government’s “Smarter Choices Smarter Places” programme.

The event is free and enabled by Aberdeen’s involvement in the Civitas Portis project. More information can be found at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/ITWMCD