All the fun of the fair as Aberdeen students gear up for carnival fundraiser

Three Aberdeen students have taken inspiration from the colourful world of carnivals for a fundraiser.

Hayley Kenna, Lisa Barnes and Bronna Lawson are currently studying events management and are in the final year of their degrees at Robert Gordon University.

The trio have adopted the name Secret Inspirations for this project and have named their event, which is being held next month, Enigma.

It will take place at the Shack nightclub on Justice Mill Lane and is in aid of social care charity Inspire.

The charity provides a range of services such as residential care, supported accommodation and respite care for people living in the Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Moray areas.

Acrobats, fire eaters and stilt walkers, as well DJs providing the music, will entertain on the night.

Bronna, 26, said they have two main aims for the event with hopes of raising cash and making sure more of their fellow students know about the charity’s work.

She said: “We hope to achieve awareness of Inspire charity within the student population in Aberdeen city and encouraging strong community relationships.

“We also hope to raise funds to allow Inspire to continue their amazing work with the activities they hold like the Supper Club for service users with additional support needs.”

The charity will have a presence at the extravaganza so they have a chance to let people attending know about their work and potentially recruit new volunteers.

Bronna said this was an opportunity for the charity to spread the word about its work.

She added: “We will have an Inspire corner at our event, allowing us to interact face-to-face with guests to really spread the word about the charity and also allow for volunteers to sign up their details with Inspire for future events.

“Not only this, we plan to stick with Inspire’s blue and purple theme

to proudly and fully submerge with their style.”

The event takes place at the Shack nightclub on Friday, March 13, at 7.30pm.

More information about Secret Inspirations present Enigma can be found at http://www.rgu.ac.uk/enigma