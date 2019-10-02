All the First Aberdeen bus services affected by the changes

First Aberdeen has announced the following changes to several routes across Aberdeen.

Bus service 3: Mastrick – Cove via ARI – Rosemount – Union Square – Wellington Road

Will operate revised route in Cove, now separated into two different routes (3 & 3A) both operating 20 minute frequency.

Service 3 will operate Langsdyke Road, Loirston Road, Cove Road, Earns Heugh Road, Loriston Avenue, Loriston Road to Langsdyke Road.

Service 3A would operate Langsdyke Road, Loirston Road, Cove Road, Charleston Road, Charleston North to Wellington Road for City Centre.

Bus service 8: Dubford – ARI via Danestone – Tillydrone – Aberdeen University – City Centre

• Service 8 will be reduced, but the peak journey service 8A to and from the hospital is still retained.

First made the following changes to the original proposals:

We are now able to partly reintroduce some journeys on service 8 maintaining the hourly frequency where possible. The first journey 05:55 from Dubford is to be replaced with an additional service 8A departing at 06:00, which would arrive at ARI 06:32 instead of 06:46. This allows any staff starting at 07:00 additonal time for handovers as per customer feedback.

Bus service 11: Woodend – Northfield via Queens Road – City Centre – Berryden Retail Park

Revised frequency from 15 mins to every 20 minutes, at peaks and main daytime, with timetable alterations.

Bus service 12: Heathryfold – Torry via Berryden Retail Park – Union Square

Minor amendment to departure and journey times

Revised timetable introduced to provide quicker journeys.

Bus service 17: Faulds Gate – Dyce via Duthie Park – Crown St – Bon Accord Centre- Newhills – Stoneywood – Victoria St – Dyce

Revised frequency from 15 minutes to 20 mins between Newhills and Faulds Gate and reduced to hourly between Newhills and Dyce during the day. The half hourly evening service is still retained.

Bus service 18: Charleston – Dyce via Cove – Altens Ind Est – Kincorth – City Centre – Tillydrone – Danestone

This service will be removed from Cove area during off peak period. We are maintaining links to Altens Industrial Estate and Charleston at peak times.

At the north end of the route, this service will be rerouted between Mugiemoss Road and City Centre to operate on Great Northern Road, no longer serving the Danestone and Tillydrone areas.

First Aberdeen made the following changes to original proposals:

With regards to the off-peak link between Charleston and Kincorth we are now able to offer an hourly service (Monday to Friday only). We are also going to provide an hourly service to Lidl’s on Wellington Rd by introducing the service 18A and by extending it from Redmoss to Wellington Road via West Tullos Road and Abbotswell Road. It will return to Redmoss via Wellington Rd and West Tulllos Road.

Bus service 19: Culter – Tillydrone

Minor amendment to departure and journey times

Revised timetable introduced to provide quicker journeys.

Bus service 20: Balnagask Circle – Hillhead Of Seaton via Union Square – Union Street – Old Aberdeen

On Non-Uni dates will operate an hourly service Monday-Sunday.

Bus service 117: City Centre – Kirkhill Industrial Estate via Hilton – Wellheads Industrial Estate

Service 117 will be withdrawn, however the service X27 will continue to serve Kirkhill Industrial Estate.

Bus service X27: Guild St – TECA/Bristow Heliport via Union St – Woodside

Revised route between City Centre and Dyce rail station via Union Street, Alford Place, Waverley Place, Craigie Loanings, Argyll Place, Westburn Drive, Hilton Drive, Northanderson Drive, Auchmill Road, P&J Live site, Wellshead drive, International Avenue, past Aberdeen Airport, Forbes Road to Heliports, then Dyce Drive to Dyce Rail Station, with some journeys operating via Howe Moss Crescent & Avenue.

Reduced from current 15 min to 20 min frequency.

When leaving Dyce Railway Station the X27 will now service the Heliports / Kirkhill Industrial Estate first before continuing to P&J Live and the city centre.

Between Holburn Junction and Auchmill Road there are limited stops – Westburn Park, Hilton High Church and Hilton Terrace to provide quicker journey time.

Additional journeys added to Kirkhill Industrial Estate.

Night services

Reduced number of trips on each service.

Timetables and maps will be available later in October.