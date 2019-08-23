All the city roads closing for the Great Aberdeen Run

A number of roads are set to close as the Granite City welcomes the Great Aberdeen Run once more.
Thousands of runners are expected to take to the streets for the event on Sunday.
Organisers have now announced details of the road closures which will be in place on the day of the run to allow competitors to take part safely.
Road Closures from 8pm on Saturday
Until 12:15pm on Sunday
- Beach Esplanade, between York Street and the Beach Ballroom
- Beach Boulevard, between Links Road and the Beach Esplanade
- Links Road, between the entrance to the Beach Ballroom and the Beach Esplanade
Until 2pm on Sunday
- King Street, between Regent Walk and A90, Parkway
- Balgownie Road from A956, Ellon Road to Balgownie Crescent
- Cottown of Balgownie for its entire length
- Don Street, Old Aberdeen, from the Brig o’ Balgownie to King Street
- The Chanonry, Old Aberdeen, between Seaton park entrance and St Machar Drive
- Seaton Drive, between King Street and the east gable of 2 Seaton Drive
- St Machar Drive, between Tillydrone Avenue and King Street
- Elphinstone Road, for its entire length
- Meston Walk, between Elphinstone Road and High Street
- High Street, for its entire length
Until 2.15pm on Sunday
- Beach Esplanade, between the Beach Ballroom and King Street
Until 2.45pm on Sunday
- Accommodation Road, Aberdeen, for its whole length
- Park Road, between Golf Road and the north gable of 53 Park Rd
- Roslin Street, between Seaforth Road and a point 10m south
- Urquhart Street, between Seaforth Road and a point 10m south
- Seaforth Road, for its entire length
- Urquhart Lane, between Seaforth Road and a point 10m south
- Errol Street, between Seaforth Road and a point 10m north of junction
- Urquhart Road – on either side between Hunter place and Urquhart Lane
Until 3.30pm on Sunday
- Gallowgate, for its entire length
- Spring Garden, between Loch Street and Gallowgate
- St Andrews Street, between Blackfriars Street and Charlotte Street
- Upperkirkgate, for its entire length
- Schoolhill (including inset road)
- Rosemount Viaduct, between Schoolhill and Gilcomston Park
- Skene Street, between Spa Street and Carden Place
- Summer Street, between Skene Terrace and Skene Street
- Carden Place, between Skene Street and Queens Cross
- Albyn Place, for its entire length
- Rubislaw Terrace, between Albyn Place and Queens Terrace
- Rubislaw Place, between Albyn Place and Rubislaw Terrace
- Victoria Street, between Alford Place and Thistle Place
- Prince Arthur Street, between Carden Place and Albyn Place
Until 5.30pm on Sunday
- Union Row, between Union Wynd and Union Street
- Diamond Street, between Union Street and Diamond Lane
- South Silver Street, between Golden Square and Union Street
- Springbank Terrace, north side, between Crown Street and Willowbank Road;
- Willowbank Road, south side, between Albury Road and Hardgate
- Willowbank Road, north side, between Hardgate and Holburn Street
- Rosemount Place, both sides, between South Mount Street and Skene Square
- St Swithin Street, both sides between Union Grove and Union Grove Lane
- Union Grove, north side, between St Swithin Street and the west gable of 240 Union Grove
- Beach Boulevard, Between Hanover Street and directly opposite its east junction with Wales Street
- Marischal Street, both sides for its entire length
- Back Wynd for its entire length
- Summer Street for its entire length
A Great Run spokesman said: “We’re looking forward to returning to the north-east for the Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run and are continuing to work closely with Aberdeen City Council to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents.
“The road closures announced are essential to ensure the safety of our participants during the event.
“Full road closure information is available on our website and letters are being hand-delivered to those who live and work within the road closures.
“We have strived to minimise disruption and we anticipate that everyone will be more familiar with the traffic management programme as we return for a third year.
“We would recommend those affected take a look at the closures and plan accordingly.”