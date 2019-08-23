All the city roads closing for the Great Aberdeen Run

A number of roads are set to close as the Granite City welcomes the Great Aberdeen Run once more.

Thousands of runners are expected to take to the streets for the event on Sunday.

Organisers have now announced details of the road closures which will be in place on the day of the run to allow competitors to take part safely.

Road Closures from 8pm on Saturday

Until 12:15pm on Sunday

Beach Esplanade, between York Street and the Beach Ballroom

Beach Boulevard, between Links Road and the Beach Esplanade

Links Road, between the entrance to the Beach Ballroom and the Beach Esplanade

Until 2pm on Sunday

King Street, between Regent Walk and A90, Parkway

Balgownie Road from A956, Ellon Road to Balgownie Crescent

Cottown of Balgownie for its entire length

Don Street, Old Aberdeen, from the Brig o’ Balgownie to King Street

The Chanonry, Old Aberdeen, between Seaton park entrance and St Machar Drive

Seaton Drive, between King Street and the east gable of 2 Seaton Drive

St Machar Drive, between Tillydrone Avenue and King Street

Elphinstone Road, for its entire length

Meston Walk, between Elphinstone Road and High Street

High Street, for its entire length

Until 2.15pm on Sunday

Beach Esplanade, between the Beach Ballroom and King Street

Until 2.45pm on Sunday

Accommodation Road, Aberdeen, for its whole length

Park Road, between Golf Road and the north gable of 53 Park Rd

Roslin Street, between Seaforth Road and a point 10m south

Urquhart Street, between Seaforth Road and a point 10m south

Seaforth Road, for its entire length

Urquhart Lane, between Seaforth Road and a point 10m south

Errol Street, between Seaforth Road and a point 10m north of junction

Urquhart Road – on either side between Hunter place and Urquhart Lane

Until 3.30pm on Sunday

Gallowgate, for its entire length

Spring Garden, between Loch Street and Gallowgate

St Andrews Street, between Blackfriars Street and Charlotte Street

Upperkirkgate, for its entire length

Schoolhill (including inset road)

Rosemount Viaduct, between Schoolhill and Gilcomston Park

Skene Street, between Spa Street and Carden Place

Summer Street, between Skene Terrace and Skene Street

Carden Place, between Skene Street and Queens Cross

Albyn Place, for its entire length

Rubislaw Terrace, between Albyn Place and Queens Terrace

Rubislaw Place, between Albyn Place and Rubislaw Terrace

Victoria Street, between Alford Place and Thistle Place

Prince Arthur Street, between Carden Place and Albyn Place

Until 5.30pm on Sunday

Union Row, between Union Wynd and Union Street

Diamond Street, between Union Street and Diamond Lane

South Silver Street, between Golden Square and Union Street

Springbank Terrace, north side, between Crown Street and Willowbank Road;

Willowbank Road, south side, between Albury Road and Hardgate

Willowbank Road, north side, between Hardgate and Holburn Street

Rosemount Place, both sides, between South Mount Street and Skene Square

St Swithin Street, both sides between Union Grove and Union Grove Lane

Union Grove, north side, between St Swithin Street and the west gable of 240 Union Grove

Beach Boulevard, Between Hanover Street and directly opposite its east junction with Wales Street

Marischal Street, both sides for its entire length

Back Wynd for its entire length

Summer Street for its entire length

A Great Run spokesman said: “We’re looking forward to returning to the north-east for the Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run and are continuing to work closely with Aberdeen City Council to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents.

“The road closures announced are essential to ensure the safety of our participants during the event.

“Full road closure information is available on our website and letters are being hand-delivered to those who live and work within the road closures.

“We have strived to minimise disruption and we anticipate that everyone will be more familiar with the traffic management programme as we return for a third year.

“We would recommend those affected take a look at the closures and plan accordingly.”