All the Aberdeenshire road closures in the next week you need to be aware of

Out and about in Aberdeenshire this week?

Here’s a wrap-up of all the new and ongoing roadworks in place from October 18-24.

New closures

On Monday, October 18 part of the C2C Cultercullen road in Ellon will be closed for road table extension works to be carried out. The road from the primary school to Greenfields will be closed until Friday, October 22.

The C2S Turriff – Ashogle – Scattertie – Krilhill road in Banff will be closed from Monday for drainage works. The work between the U5S at Denhead and U3S Haughs of Ashogle is also expected to end on Friday.

The final closure planned for Monday is the B9005, between B9170 and the C29S junction. It is expected to be closed until October 29 for “urgent” road surfacing works.

On Thursday, October 21 the C9S Foulzie – Fisherie Cotwells road at Bridge of Fortrie in Banff will close for 10 days due to a collapsed bridge. It is expected to reopen on October 31.

Closures expected to end

On Friday, October 22 the B979 Hatton of Fintray to Blackburn road will reopen. It closed on October 11 from the junction with C55c to the Kinaldie Cottages for carriageway repairs.

The C38B road in Peterhead will also reopen on Friday after being closed from October 6 for drainage works between the C39B to C56B.

Cemetery Road in Montrose will reopen on Friday after being closed between New Road and Castle Street for surfacing works on October 11.

The A97 Logie Coldstone road, from its junction at Tillyprone Lodge and Ordie, is also planned to reopen on Friday. It was closed in October for resurfacing.

On October 24 the C5k A957 road at Lochton to Wheywells will reopen after being closed for Scottish Water to carry out water mains replacement. The road between Calladrum and Wheywells was closed on October 11.

Abergeldie Road in Ballater will also reopen that day after being closed for water and sewage connection.

Long-term closures

Bridge Street in Banff will remain closed between Low Street to Old Market Place for reconstruction works. It was closed on October 16 and is planned to be reopened on December 3.

The A981 road in Peterhead will remain closed at the Weetingshill Bends for surface dressings. The road was closed on May 31 and it is planned to reopen on November 1.

Marischal Street, Thistle Street and Back Street in Peterhead will all remain closed. The streets were closed on June 26 for Covid distancing and are expected to remain closed for some time.

The U91K at Laurencekirk will remain closed at the Oatyhill Rail Bridge for structural work. The road was closed on August 14 and is expected to remain closed until February 2022.

Additionally, the U139c road, Westhill will also remain closed due to repairs at the Craigiedarg Bridge. It was closed July 2019 and is not expected to reopen until September 2022.

The C8M Lock Muick road, Ballater is still closed to reduce traffic volumes. Vehicles are not permitted to travel in a south-westerly direction from its junction with the B976 or on the U9M from its junction with the B976.

Vehicles are also not permitted to travel south on the C8M from its junction with the U9M. The road was closed in April 2021 and is expected to reopen on October 31.

The U64s Devil’s Folly Road, Culsalmond is closed from the A96 to Williamston House access road to Culsalmond in Insch. It closed on March 1 for carriageway repairs and will reopen in April 2022.

Cameron Street in Stonehaven is closed for flood protection scheme works with a one-way system from the junction with Cameron Terrace to the junction with Ann Street is in place. The street was closed in May 2019 and will not reopen until June 2022.

White Bridge in Stonehaven is also closed for the flood protection scheme works from Cameron Terrace. It will also reopen in June 2022.

The U70K, Stonehaven is closed from C1K at Tewel towards Auquhirie for structural repairs. The road closed in March 2021 and will remain closed until October 2022.

Golf Road in Ellon will reopen in September 2022 after being closed on August 9 for construction work access.

The U135s School Lane in Turriff is closed for building repair access from the junction with Victoria Street to the junction with Schoolhill. It closed on September 4 and is not expected to reopen until March 2023.

The above closures are for the roads maintained by Aberdeenshire Council.

