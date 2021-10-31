All the Aberdeenshire road closures in the next week you need to be aware of

If you’re travelling around Aberdeenshire this week, here’s a handy wrap-up of all the new and ongoing roadworks in place.

These run from November 1-7.

New closures

Links Road and St Combs Road, Portsoy will be closed from November 1 until November 5 to allow for patching works on the road surface.

The U26C at U27C Balnakettle to North Balnakettle in Ellon will be closed from November 1 for two weeks to allow for bridge repairs to be carried out. Diversion will take drivers via U26C Tillycorthie, B999 Potterton and U27C Hillbrae.

The C76C from A920 to beyond U78C junction near Inverurie will be closed from November 1 until November 12 due to road resurfacing. Diversion via B9001 Inverurie, North Link Road at Oldmeldrum, B9170 and onto the A920 at Colpy.

Boothby Road in Fraserburgh will be closed due for five days from November 1 to allow for street lighting works. A diversion will take drivers up Strichen Road before turning right and heading back down Maconochie Road.

A section of the U154K Haremoss Drive will be closed for five days from November 1 due to road surface repairs. Diversion via Duffshill Drive.

The U74B between A947 Lightnot and Baikieshowe will be closed for five days from November 1 for road repair works. There will be no diversion in place.

The C127B, between West Balthangie and Mid Balthangie near Turriff will be closed for five days from November 1 due to works on behalf of Openreach. Diversion via U20S Cairncake, B9170 Cuminestown and C127B Corsegight.

A 200m section of the A97 Banff – Aberchirder Road, south of Castlebrae in Banff will have speed restrictions due to retexturing works from November 1 for five days.

A 410m section of the A947 Macduff – Turriff Road, south from Castleton farm in Banff will have speed restrictions due to retexturing works from November 1 for five days.

Mill Road, at Kilblean House in Inverurie will be closed from November 1 for five days due to crews to carry out tree works, safely. Diversion via the A947 Aberdeen.

The B974 Cairn OMount from Clatterin Brig to AA Box Junction will be closed to allow for surface dressing preparations beginning November 1 until November 14. Diversion via the B974-A93-A957-A90-B966-B974.

The U65K Banchory Devenick from Woodland Cottage to Tollohill Cottage in Aberdeen will be closed due to road patching works from November 1 for five days.

On Thursday, November 4 the B999 Duthie Road junction to just before Prestly Avenue will close from November 4 for nine days to carry out work on the new road layout.

Cluny Meadows, Sauchen, will be closed from its junction with C108c to number 3 from Monday. Fowl water drainage and sewage work will be carried out until December 3.

The U53K Knappach, Banchory will be closed from November 4 for two days due to telecom pole renewal. Diversion via the U53K-C36K-U53K.

Closures expected to end

The C5s Market Street Turriff To U3s At Knockiemill Cottage is expected to reopen on November 2 after the road just outside the Turriff Primary School was closed for underground and overhead cabling repairs.

Several projects are due to begin on November 1 and be carried out during the week and finish on November 5.

Long-term closures

Bervie Braes in Stonehaven will also close from Wednesday. This is the annual winter closure to reduce the risk of landslips. It is expected to open in March.

Bridge Street in Banff will remain closed between Low Street to Old Market Place for reconstruction works. It was closed on October 16 and is planned to be reopened on December 3.

The A981 will remain closed at the Weetingshill Bends for surface dressings. The road was closed on May 31 and it is planned to reopen on November 1.

Marischal Street, Thistle Street and Back Street in Peterhead will all remain closed. The streets were closed on June 26 for Covid distancing and are expected to remain closed for some time.

The U91K at Laurencekirk will remain closed at the Oatyhill Rail Bridge for structural work. The road was closed on August 14 and is expected to remain closed until February 2022.

Additionally, the U139c road, Westhill will also remain closed due to repairs at the Craigiedarg Bridge. It was closed July 2019 and is not expected to reopen until September 2022.

The U64s Devil’s Folly Road, Culsalmond is closed from the A96 to Williamston House access road to Culsalmond in Insch. It closed on March 1 for carriageway repairs and will reopen in April 2022.

Cameron Street in Stonehaven is closed for flood protection scheme works with a one-way system from the junction with Cameron Terrace to the junction with Ann Street is in place. The street was closed in May 2019 and will not reopen until June 2022.

White Bridge in Stonehaven is also closed for the flood protection scheme works from Cameron Terrace. It will also reopen in June 2022.

The U70K, Stonehaven is closed from C1K at Tewel towards Auquhirie for structural repairs. The road closed in March 2021 and will remain closed until October 2022.

Golf Road in Ellon will reopen in September 2022 after being closed on August 9 for construction work access.

The U135s School Lane in Turriff is closed for building repair access from the junction with Victoria Street to the junction with Schoolhill. It closed on September 4 and is not expected to reopen until March 2023.

The above closures are for the roads maintained by Aberdeenshire Council.

