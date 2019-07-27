Children could get day out at the beach thanks to north-east charities partnership

Two north-east charities have teamed up to offer children with disabilities and life-limiting conditions a day at the beach.

Charlie House organises activity sessions for youngsters and their families to enjoy.

As part of this service, the organisation has partnered up with the Balmedie Beach Wheelchairs project, which is run by Belhelvie Community Trust.

The group provides a range of all-terrain wheelchairs, which are free to hire to people of all ages with a disability or mobility issues.

It also has a range of specialist equipment, including a hoist and mobile beach pathway.

Fiona Winstanley, co-ordinator of Balmedie Beach Wheelchairs, said: “It was wonderful to see such smiley faces getting ready to get on to the beach for a photoshoot with their families.

“It makes us happy to see our chairs being used to let families have fun together down on the sand. We hope they will all be keen to come back to see us again.”

Charlie House is currently fundraising to build an £8 million specialist support centre in the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

As well as raising money for the new centre, it also arranges regular activities for families, including clubs for siblings.

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager at Charlie House, said: “A day out at the beach is a family activity that so many of us take for granted, but for many of the families we work with, a day spent on the sand is something they would never even consider.

“The incredible wheelchairs and the mobile platform available from Balmedie Beach Wheelchairs means families can go out together without worrying about wheelchairs getting stuck, or where they were going to carry all their vital medical equipment.

“Some of our staff were able to accompany the families and get photographs of them enjoying what was, for many of them, their first day at the beach together.”