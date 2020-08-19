All six patients discharged from hospital after Stonehaven train derailment

All six patients have now been discharged from hospital following last week’s fatal train derailment.

Three people – driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury – died when the ScotRail service hit a landslip near Stonehaven.

Six people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were described as not serious injuries.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “All patients have now been discharged from hospital following last week’s major incident.”