All signs say Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster ‘under control’

The outbreak of Covid-19 in Aberdeen is under control according to the First Minister.

There are now 263 cases linked to pubs in the city, an increase of two on yesterday.

More than 1,200 close contacts have been identified by Test and Protect teams.

Speaking during today’s briefing Nicola Sturgeon said all signs are that the outbreak is ‘under control’

She said: “All of the signs continue to be that this outbreak is now under control.

“I want to thank everybody who played a part in achieving this.”

Hospitality businesses across the city were able to reopen for the first time in three weeks yesterday after being forced to close due to the outbreak.