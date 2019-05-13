All residents safe as fire crews battle blaze at north-east care home

A north-east care home was evacuated this afternoon after a fire broke out.

Five fire engines were sent to the blaze at Ythanvale Care Home in Ellon shortly after 12pm.

According to Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) “all residents and staff are safe, sound, cosy and well”.

In a statement on Facebook, AHSCP said: “The home has been evacuated due to a small fire.

“Officers from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently assessing the damage , thought at this stage to be minor, before we start to move residents back into their home.

“Teams from the home are currently working through contact lists to ensure family members are kept up-to-date.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received the call at 12.03pm.

“Ambulance and police are in attendance.”

It is not yet known if anyone needed to be rescued.