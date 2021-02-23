All residents in a north-east town and the surrounding area have been urged to take coronavirus tests following a surge in cases.

Keith has consistently recorded the highest total of positive results in Moray.

Meanwhile, cases across the region have accelerated after being the lowest on the Scottish mainland for most of the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases across Moray accelerating

For most of last year Moray typically recorded between six and eight cases per week per 100,000 people.

However, that figure has now accelerated to 72 cases per week per 100,000 people – taking the region to 18th place out of the 32 councils.

Yesterday it was revealed that all residents at Glenisla Care Home in Keith are self-isolating following an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff and residents.

Moray has recorded the highest number of cases in NHS Grampian, per head of population, for the third week in a row with an infection rate 132% higher than Aberdeenshire and 200% higher than Aberdeen City.

Cases in Keith and Fife Keith account for 38% of all Moray cases for the last seven days.

Hopes community tests will slow Keith surge

Moray Council has encouraged locals to attend a community testing unit in the scout hall on the town’s Fife Street, which has been opened specifically to test those without symptoms.

A spokesman said: “Around one in three people may have coronavirus but won’t display symptoms, so may be spreading the virus without realising.

“Community testing – which is open to all without symptoms – will help identify cases and break chains of transmission.

“This is an essential purpose to leave home. Anyone who tests positive from a lateral flow test in community testing will need to self-isolate immediately and Moray Council will arrange a follow-up PCR test within 24 hours.

“Details of practical and financial support will also be provided.”

No booking is required for the community testing unit in Keith, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 3.30pm.

However, those who have Covid-19 symptoms should still contact the NHS to book a test and self-isolate immediately.