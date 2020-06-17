All Primula cheese tubes recalled due to bacteria threat

All Primula cheese tubes have been recalled due to a potentially fatal bacteria threat.

Primula Ltd have made the decision to recall all of their popular Primula Cheese tubes because the product may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum due to a production fault.

They have taken the precautionary step of recalling all products because one of them might contain the harmful bacteria.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a serious form of food poisoning called botulism and can be fatal.

The products recalled were all Primula cheese spreads, including plain original, smoked paprika, jalapeno, light, ham, chive and prawn.

Ambient spreads were also recalled, including original, ham and chive flavour.

The Food Standards Agency said that they had to be taken off the shelves because “manufacturing controls that could potentially affect the safety of the products listed above could not be demonstrated satisfactorily by the company.”

Consumers have been asked not to eat any of the products and to instead return them to the point of sale for a full refund.