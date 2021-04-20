All north-east adults given access to rapid Covid-19 tests from next week

All adults in the north-east will be able to access rapid Covid-19 testing kits from next week.

From Monday, all those who do not have coronavirus symptoms will be permitted to order lateral flow kits to allow them to test themselves for the disease.

The self-testing scheme is being expanded to detect more cases which would not normally be picked up, meaning more people with Covid-19 can self-isolate and avoid spreading the virus.

Lateral flow tests have already been distributed to health and social care workers, as well as education staff and secondary school pupils across Scotland.

People intending to travel to the islands have also been given access to the rapid testing scheme from this week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The changes that come into force next week have been hard earned by all of us. I know that many will be looking forward – quite rightly – to their first drink in a beer garden, to catching up with a friend in a café, or to going on holiday somewhere in Scotland.

“But even as we enjoy those moments, we still need to be careful. We must remember the virus is more infectious now than it was when bars and cafés were last open, so we must still stick to the rules. However, we are hopeful of seeing sustained progress in the weeks and months ahead.

“We are keeping island communities in Level 3 at the moment, so that we can allow travel between those communities and the rest of Scotland. If you are planning to travel to an island and do not have Covid-19 symptoms, we will encourage you to take two lateral flow tests for Covid-19 before you depart.”

Lateral flow tests involve rubbing a long cotton bud over the tonsil area and inside the nose, and should be used twice weekly.

They return a result in 30 minutes and use a device similar to a pregnancy test.

However, they are aimed at those who are asymptomatic. Anyone who develops symptoms should isolate and book a PCR test at a drive-through or walk-through site.

The lateral flow kits can be ordered from the Scottish Government website from Monday and can be collected from local test sites.