Six flood destroyed King Edward bridges to be rebuilt following campaigns

All six bridges in the King Edward area of Aberdeenshire which were destroyed by heavy rainfall are to be rebuilt.

In September 2019, heavy and persistent rainfall destroyed the bridges, which have been left that way ever since.

Now, after years of campaigning and persistence, Aberdeenshire Council has announced they will be rebuilt.

Plans for the reinstating of the bridges will be heard at next week’s Banff and Buchan Area Committee meeting.

It means the end of long detours and closed roads for local businesses and residents in the area could arrive soon.

Turriff and District councillor Iain Taylor said: “Replacing these bridges has been our priority locally and I am thrilled that this area will soon be able to recover fully from the events of two years ago.

“I’d like to thank local residents for their input to the process, which has been long – but there is an end in sight.”

Concern for emergency services

The damaged bridges were also posing problems for emergency services vehicles.

Ambulance drivers often found themselves lost while trying to reach isolated villagers and having to navigate difficult diversions.

Councillor Mark Findlater, of Troup, welcomed the plans after years of fighting for his constituents.

He said: “The King Edward rainfall caused a huge and immediate problem and losing so many bridges at once has been a headache for residents.

“The council is responsible for more than 1,300 bridges on our road network and it is a huge task to maintain them all.

“There are many more areas across the county which will need looked at, but I have long argued that this sudden loss needs fixed as soon as possible.”

When will bridges be repaired?

The bridges will be repaired in two groups, starting with Bridge of Fortrie, North Litterty Bridge and Bruntyards Culvert this financial year.

Gorrachie, Millcroft and Mill of Balmaud will be repaired in 2022.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has been overlooking the works that have already started.

He said: “This is welcome news that will give the residents and businesses of King Edward some much needed certainty.

“I have been in regular contact with the council on behalf of a community that has effectively been cut in half for the past two years.

“And I have been checking progress made at Bridge of Fortrie as work goes on.”