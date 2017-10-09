All eyes on David’s Finlay & co celebrity shades but entrepreneur says Aberdeen ‘still feels like home’

An Aberdeen-born entrepreneur, whose eyewear business is loved by the A-list, only launched the company after being made redundant during the recession.

David Lochhead, who grew up in Bieldside and Cults, set up Finlay & Co with friend Dane Butler, from Hampshire, after noticing that a lot of people were fairly uninventive with their choice of glasses and sunglasses.

The duo’s company has enjoyed a recent boost after Prince Harry’s girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, wore a pair of their shades on an official outing.

Their designs, which have been spotted on A-listers across the US and UK, have now achieved the world press’ attention after Suits star Meghan wore Finlay & Co’s Percy sunglasses to her first public appearance with boyfriend Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

But for David, life could have take a very different turn with football and ice cream both considered before he took up a job in marketing.

Though now a successful businessman, David took an unusual path to fashion and admits he almost dropped out of university while studying marketing and finance at Strathclyde Business School.

The 32-year-old said: “I considered dropping out of university after a third-year exchange to Australia to start an ice cream business but decided against it.

“After graduating I wanted to go to the US to pursue a football scholarship, but decided I should take the sensible option of accepting a graduate job in London.

“After working for large companies including Accenture, Sky TV and Barclays in a range of marketing and consulting positions over a five-year period, I was made redundant in the recession from my role with Barclays.

“At that stage I realised that working in the corporate world wasn’t as safe as I’d assumed and so started thinking seriously about starting a business.”

This unfortunate change of circumstances turned out to be the catalyst for David’s entrepreneurial spirit and the creation of Finlay & Co.

He said: “We noticed that everyone was being very conservative with their eyewear choices around the swimming pool and yet people are so creative with other accessories that they wear.

“We decided to create a brand that would be more adventurous with the eyewear offered and create styles and colours that help our customers draw out their individuality and personality.”

David now lives in London, but the entrepreneur grew up in Aberdeen and attended Cults Primary from P1-7 before going on to Robert Gordon’s College from S1-5.

He said: “I absolutely love Aberdeen and it still feels like home.

“It’s the only city I grew up in and I love just walking down the streets and seeing all of the familiar faces.

“I still visit regularly to catch up with my brother who lives in Kingswells.”

The brand gained critical recognition from Vogue editor Anna Wintour at The British Fashion Council, and a further boost after model David Gandy wore a pair to Fashion Week.

The glasses are designed by the pair in West London, before being handmade in a studio nestled within the foothills of the Italian alps, made either from refined natural hardwoods or world-renowned Italian Mazzucchelli acetate.

After Meghan was photographed wearing the shades, the brand sold £20,000 of products overnight and the Finlay & Co website crashed several times.

David said: “The press attention has been unprecedented, we really hope this will take our brand to the next level.

“We gifted the personalised sunglasses to Meghan, complete with MM monogramme, so that she would be more likely to hang onto them and not give them away to someone in her team.

“We passed the glasses on at the start of summer so it was a massive surprise to see she’d worn them, we’d forgotten all about it.”