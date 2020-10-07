‘All change again’: Aberdeen hotel to convert marquee into outdoor space after new restrictions announced

An Aberdeen hotel is asking visitors to bring a blanket to its popular marquee after new hospitality restrictions were announced.

From Friday, indoors venues will be banned from selling alcohol and will only be allowed to remain open until 6pm.

Outdoor venues can remain open, selling alcohol, until 10pm.

In a bid to adapt to the new restrictions bosses at The Chester Hotel have said they will be removing the sides of their marquees to convert it to an outdoor space.

Customers have been asked to “dress appropriately” and “bring a blanket” as it’s impossible to “heat fresh air”.

The hotel will also be shutting its bedrooms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesdays during the new restrictions.

In a statement on Instagram, the Chester Hotel said: “Following today’s First Minister’s announcement here’s an update on how we will operate for the next 16 days or so.

“The hotel will be closed on Monday and Tuesdays for all food and drink for non-residents.

“Our indoor bars will be open for food and non-alcoholic drinks only from 12 noon to 6pm with the last table bookings at 4pm.

“Our marquee at the front of the hotel will remain open from 12 noon to 10pm (last bookings at 8pm) from Wednesday to Sunday. We are able to sell alcohol outdoors. But please be aware that we will be removing the marquee sides so that it is considered to be outdoors.

“So. it will be cold – please dress appropriately if you choose to book a table and bring a blanket as we can’t provide throws and it’s impossible to heat fresh air.

“Our bedrooms will be closed for the next two weeks on Sunday, Monday and Tuesdays (11th to 13th and 18th to 20th).

“Things will, once again, be very different – we’ll be updating our Autumn 2020 pages soon on our website so please do read these before booking with us so that you know what to expect.”