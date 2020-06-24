All aboard for virtual tours of Aberdeen Maritime Museum

Aberdeen Maritime Museum is welcoming virtual visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to a smartphone app.

Since lockdown Smartify has kept visitors connected with the collection through audio and visual tours.

Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums venues closed their doors to the public on March 19.

Ever since staff have been working away at kitchen tables, in spare rooms and garden sheds to develop new ways for audiences to access the collection of national significance it cares for on behalf of the people of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Maritime Museum tells the story of the city’s long relationship with the sea. The museum houses a unique collection covering the development of the harbour and important industries such as fishing and shipbuilding.

It is also recognised as the lead museum for the UK offshore energy industries. From today, virtual visitors can listen from the comfort and safety of their living rooms as curators, learning officers and museum assistants extend an invitation to “Discover Aberdeen Maritime Museum”.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said the app meant people could still visit a major attraction despite the doors being closed.

She said: “The Smartify app highlights the importance of museums and galleries to our wellbeing. During lockdown it has helped keep us connected with our city’s culture and heritage through the Art Gallery virtual tour, and now the Maritime Museum.

“This latest tour is a testament to the lives of the people who shaped Aberdeen as a city with international maritime connections since the earliest times. Discover Aberdeen Maritime Museum tells many stories of endeavour, innovation and bravery as well as the importance of the sea to ordinary people’s lives.”

Highlights include ship models, paintings, a harpoon gun and chronometer that illustrate themes of fishing, whaling, shipbuilding, clippers, wrecks and the offshore oil and gas industries.

The tour features the towering scale model of the Murchison Oil Platform which dominates the museum entrance.

Smartify is available to download free of charge from the App Store and Google Play.