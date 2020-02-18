All aboard: Call for donations to get Aberdeen gala up and running again

A bid to raise £50,000 to support an upcoming community event has been launched.

Dyce Gala, which is to return this August after a significant gap, is to take place in Central Park on August 15 and 16.

A group of eight event managers has been working on the family fun day, which will take place on both days and promises to have something to suit people of all ages and interests.

Included on the bill is the Dyce Farmers’ Market, a crafters’ fair, kids’ zone, off-sales tent for local brewers and craft spirits and more.

Other attractions billed for the event include carnival rides and a pets corner.

Now a fundraising page has been started by the Dyce Gala group to support the event, with a £50,000 target set.

Money raised will help reduce any cost for tickets on the day and fund the main event so more events can be put on for visitors.

A statement by the group said: “Previously the gala in Dyce was organised by Councillor Ron Clark. After he passed away the gala was no longer organised by the local community council.

“Now, a decade later, the residents of Dyce, along with the support of local business owners, have come together to return the annual event to the growing community.

“It is their hope to bring together the new and long-term residents of Dyce in an annual celebration of everything Dyce has to offer.

“The gala will showcase all Dyce has to offer in the following areas – community engagement, farmers’ market, craft fair, kids’ zone, pets corner, local producers, clubs, services and businesses.

“The gala will also host fairground rides, amusements, hot food vendors and other attractions for the purposes of general family fun and entertainment.”

There will be hot food vans, a fun run and 5k run, a parade to open the main event led by the gala prince and princesses, a raft race at the Rohaan cafe and a football tournament.

Event management students from North East Scotland College (NESCol) and Robert Gordon University have also got on board with the initiative to help lend their skills as part of their studies.

Visit justgiving.com/crowd funding/dycecommunity to donate towards the campaign.

Any businesses that are interested in helping to support the event are asked to get in contact with the group to discuss how they could get involved.

Email dycecommunity@yahoo.com for further information on how to become involved.