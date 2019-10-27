Alison’s souped-up ‘Harley’ scooter gets her out on the wild side

A north-east woman with mobility problems found a new lease of life with a scooter customised to look like an iconic motorbike.

Alison Williamson, from Lumsden, has a Harley Davidson-style customised mobility scooter to assist her in her day-to-day life.

She has faced difficulties with walking after falling ill with polio in 1950.

The 77-year-old, who is now retired but previously worked as an animal behaviour research officer, lives on a farm and keeps a small breeding flock of Shetland sheep and a few Highland cattle.

Alison said: “I appreciate that my customisation wouldn’t be suitable for everyone, but the addition of a saddle means I can use my scooter more like a motorbike, really leaning into turns and slopes, and the lower centre of gravity adds to my stability.

“I’m lucky that I have enough core strength despite not being able to stand unaided.

“My machine just keeps on going in the snow, wind and rain.

“I’ve only needed one set of new tyres, a new inner tube, a battery and a couple of cables in all the time that I’ve had it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Alison, a keen pedal tricyclist, often tackles mud, ruts, slopes, rocks and burns, and wanted something that wouldn’t just get her from A to B, but ensure she could continue her hobbies as well as feeding animals and working the land.

To make it more her own, she took a second-hand motorbike saddle to a blacksmith and asked them to find a way of fitting it in the place of the original seat – which they did.

She praised her scooter, which is a TGA Supersport, for managing to keep her active.

Alison added: “These days, it enables me to continue gardening and to do general land management tasks.

“The rear basket carries all the fearsome tools I need to trim hedges etc, and panniers give extra storage space.

“I now find getting myself in and out of the car is a struggle, so the first choice for visiting neighbours or the local village shop is the Supersport.

“Having always been active and happy outdoors, it is a life-changing purchase.”