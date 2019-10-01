Alice Cooper superfan gets ready for star’s Aberdeen gig

A superfan of Alice Cooper who has racked up thousands of miles attending 17 of her hero’s concerts is set to welcome the shock rock icon to her home city.

The singer will perform at P&J Live on Saturday – the only Scottish date on his Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour, and the first time he has performed in Aberdeen in his 50-year career.

And among the first to sign up for tickets was Carol McLean.

Carol, who lives in Mastrick, has spent the last 22 years travelling the country to his concerts.

She is so dedicated she combined her love of Alice with her passion for knitting, creating two dolls of the star.

The 46-year-old, who works as a receptionist, admitted she was stunned when the tour dates were announced.

She said: “I screamed when I found out he was coming here. I was so excited because to see him perform here is a dream come true.

“I normally travel to see him but now he is coming here. It’s going to be very special.”

Carol was even able to attend a meet-and-greet session in Glasgow last year with Cooper and other members of his Hollywood Vampires supergroup, including Johnny Depp.

She said: “Before I met him I was a bag of nerves! But I got a hug and he said he loved my trousers.

“That was so special as I model my look on him. For him to say he liked my clothes was amazing.

“I love his character on the stage. His performances are so arrogant but that couldn’t be more different to real life. He is a real legend.”

Carol revealed she has been encouraging her friends to come along to Saturday’s gig.

She said: “I am so looking forward to the concert. There will be a mix of old and new as well as all the theatrics – that’s why I keep going back.

“A lot of my friends are interested in coming because it’s right on their doorstep – some of whom I never thought would come. I am really looking forward to it. I never thought I’d see him perform in Aberdeen.”