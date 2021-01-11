North-east railway restoration project on track with crowdfunder bid

Volunteers are moving full steam ahead with their plans to relaunch a popular north-east railway attraction.

The Alford Valley Railway was closed down in April 2018 after concerns were raised over its narrow-gauge track.

It was 2017 when the last train travelled along the route which has been visited by generations of children.

But now a new group want to revive it and have launched an online crowdfunding bid to get the project on track.

The Alford Valley Community Railway is hoping to transform the station building by adding a new canopy to the structure.

Volunteers are also hoping to refurbish the inside of the building as well as repair windows and doors and repaint it.

Lewis Buchan, 27, from the Alford Valley Community Railway said: “In the past, the number of repairs to keep the railway going was too much. We think it is an important community project.

“We are now set and registered as a community benefit society and we would like to get the railway working again in the future.

“The roof repair is one phase of the project.

“We are a group of people looking to get the railway going. I have great memories of being on it as a kid and I want future generations to have the same.

“We hope to get the lease finalised and get the station this year. The next part of the project would be to reopen the railway.”

The group have received £5,000 from the Marr Area Partnership, but can only access the cash if they raise the same amount.

Lewis added: “We received the grant from the Marr Area Partnership but we need to match that to get it.

“If we raise £5,000 we would get the grant and that would be enough money to start working on the station.”

For more information about the crowdfunding campaign visit https://bit.ly/2XjvdlU