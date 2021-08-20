Alford ultra-runner trains for inter-nation 100k race in surprising place

An Alford ultra-runner has been training for a 100k race in an unlikely place – his local museum.

Kyle Greig has been selected to run for Scotland in a 100k inter-nation race in Ireland this weekend.

In preparation for the race he has been clocking around 80 to 100 miles every week, training almost every day at the Grampian Transport Museum.

The 35-year-old explained that most runners use athletics tracks to train but there are not many local to him.

The museum’s 15-acre site includes their well-known tarmac circuit used for events celebrating transport. The track at the museum has been used by horse-drawn carriages, steam powered vehicles, electric cars, sprint racing cars and buses.

Now, Mr Greig has been using it to give himself a training advantage ahead of the race on Saturday.

He said: “As long-distance runners we compete on all sorts of surfaces but this is the first time I will be running 100km around the circuit of a tarmac motor racing track.

“I asked the curator if I could use the track because it’s the perfect training really. It’s like a 400m track, the same distance as an athletics track.

“It’s been the best sort of training because I live in Alford, which is quite hilly. The race I’m doing on Saturday is quite flat so what better way of training that to be able to use a race track just at my front door.”

Running for Scotland

Mike Ward, curator of the Grampian Transport Museum, admitted he had a special interest in Mr Kyle’s running efforts.

He said: “My son Ben and daughter Becky are both members of the same running club so we want Kyle and his team mates to put on a great show for Scotland.

“When Kyle approached me about the circuit it made perfect sense and as a community based organisation we are delighted to support our own Alford ultra-runner and our good wishes go to the whole Scottish team.”

Mr Greig described being called to run for Scotland as an “honour” and explained he doesn’t think he has “many years left of that”.

In 2019 he competed for Scotland in the same event but it was held in Perth. He finished in third place and was the fifth fastest all time Scot.

He said: “Two years ago I ran six hours 54 minutes, this year I’m hoping to run either the same time or slightly quicker.

“I mean I’d love to run much quicker but it’s been quite tough with lockdown and juggling the work-life balance as well.”

Mr Greig works as a running coach and event organiser for the Moray Way Ultras and is a father to a two-year old and a newborn baby.

“Trying to juggle training, with work and the kids is probably more challenging than the actual race on Saturday will be,” he joked.

The Anglo Celtic Plate 100k

Mr Greig will be flying to Ireland on Friday, August 20, alongside fellow Metro Aberdeen runners Chris Richardson and Jason Kelly.

Another member from the running club, Dave Andrews, will be competing for Northern Ireland.

The race on Saturday will take place at Mondello Park, Ireland’s only international motorsport venue.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s been about a year and a half since my last race just because of lockdown and things like that.

“Obviously, I would love to have my family there but with restrictions and that it’s gonna be quite difficult. It’ll be nice to think about my kids and my wife in that period of time I’ll be running.”