Alfie Boe & Michael Ball announce P&J Live gig

Two musical superstars are set to grace the stage of Aberdeen’s state-of-the-art P&J Live venue next year.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are heading to the north-east to bring their Back Together tour to the area on February 23.

Ball & Boe are touring on the back of their new album, Back Together, which is due to be released on November 1.

P&J Live bosses expect tickets for the gig to be in demand when they go on sale next Friday.

With glittering careers in theatre and opera, the pair became chart superstars with their two previous albums. The duo’s collaborative album Together peaked at number one in the UK Albums Charts.

As a duo, they have now sold over 1 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented two ITV Specials.

Louise Stewart head of entertainment at the venue is looking forward to welcoming Ball & Boe to the arena.

She said: “They were hugely popular the last time they played in Aberdeen. We know their fans will enjoy the incredible performance the duo will bring to the north-east.”

Tickets for Ball & Boe will go on sale next Friday and are available at pandjlive.com

Exclusive venue pre-sales for Ball & Boe will be available on Thursday by signing up to P&J Live’s newsletter at pandjlive.com