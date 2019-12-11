Alexandra Burke bringing new musical My Best Friend’s Wedding to Aberdeen

Singing sensation Alexandra Burke is heading to Aberdeen as the star of a brand new musical.

She will headline My Best Friend’s Wedding – based on the hit film starring Julia Roberts – for a week long run at His Majesty’s Theatre from October 19 next year.

The show boasts an array of some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

It will feature hits such as I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, Walk On By and I Say A Little Prayer.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “The movie has a real cult following and with the exceptional talent of Alexandra Burke in the starring role, we fully expect the stage version of My Best Friend’s Wedding to follow suit.

“With brilliant songs, and bags of humour, this is going to be a great addition to what is already shaping up to be a fantastic line up of shows at HMT for 2020.”

Alexandra is currently touring in The Bodyguard and also starred in the West End production of the show, and has also toured in Sister Act.

She first rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor and her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over one million copies in the UK.

My Best Friend’s Wedding follows fiery food critic Julianne Potter who has always turned up her nose at romance – including breaking up with her sweetheart Michael.

When she hears he’s about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but can she derail her best friend’s wedding in time to keep Michael for herself?

Tickets for the show go on sale from 9.30am on Friday.