Technology is being successfully embraced to help people in the north-east suffering from dementia.

Last January councillors on the Garioch area committee approved £600 in cash from the Charles Ogg Fund for buying Amazon Alexa smart speakers.

The popular device, known as a virtual assistant, can interact with someone’s voice, play music, set alarms, play audiobooks and providing information like weather and news.

It is hoped that by using the devices people diagnosed with dementia and living in their own homes can use the speaker to support them and develop their own routines.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) made the funding application but the money was not spent.

© Mike Stewart/AP/Shutterstock

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a focus on supporting people with dementia using digital devices and an unidentified local business donated money so more of the Alexa speakers could be bought.

It is hoped the original £600 that was approved at the start of last year can now be used to print resource packs so dementia sufferers can maintain some independence.

Councillors were due to discuss the idea today.

A report to be considered by the Garioch area committee also looks at the success of an early pilot project using the Amazon Alexa.

Families of people with dementia purchased the technology as part of the pilot, which came before the wider roll-out of the Alexa devices.

In one example, of a lady with dementia who kept missing appointments, it proved to be a success.

The document said: “Various memory strategies were put in place to facilitate her independence; however it was the introduction of the Amazon Echo that proved most beneficial. Her daughter was able to set up a calendar through the echo, allowing the lady to ask for what she had on today as well as alarms to be set to remind her to attend the appointment.

“A paper calendar was not proving effective as this lady would become distracted after noting her appointments, and then often forgot to attend, or was late for appointments.

“The Alexa allowed her to attend appointments in a timely manner. This was particularly important to her as it allowed her to continue babysitting her grandson. Following the introduction of the Alexa and memory techniques this lady was discharged from mental health services and no longer reported anxiety.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

The document said the resource packs will be used alongside the smart speakers to help those with dementia by boosting their independence and keeping them connected with loved ones.

It said: “There are benefits to people with protected characteristics, specifically people living with dementia, from this project through maintaining independence and increasing digital skills.

“Enabling people to keep contact with family and friends through the use of the devices will also reduce isolation and loneliness. There will be additional benefits to unpaid carers through maintaining the skills of those they support.

“The resource packs specifically will act as an aide to maintaining the independence of people living with dementia in their use of these devices.

“One key development has been the establishment of key written resources for people living with dementia which will be used by Mental Health Occupational Therapists to aide them in supporting people living with dementia to access the technology.

“These resources are to be kept by people living with dementia to aide them in learning to use their devices in between sessions with their occupational therapist and beyond.

“It is intended that these will be given as a physical resource as opposed to online. This has proven to be preferred by those people living with dementia who have already been supported by the project.”