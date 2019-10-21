Alex Salmond to appear in court on alleged sex assault charges next month

Former First Minister Alex Salmond is set to appear in the High Court on sexual assault charges next month.

Prosecutors revealed on Monday that the ex SNP leader will appear at the High Court in Edinburgh for a procedural hearing in the case on November 21 2019.

The politician was charged with a total of 14 offences on January 24 this year. The charges include allegations of attempted rape, sexual and indecent assault and breach of the peace.

Mr Salmond denies all allegations against him. He said he would “defend” himself “to the utmost in court” in relation to the charges.

The former Aberdeenshire East MSP and Gordon MP was Scotland’s first minister between 2007 and 2014, and when he stood down following the independence referendum.

Today, a Crown Office spokesman confirmed the hearing would take place next month.

He added: “The case is active in terms of the Contempt of Court Act.”