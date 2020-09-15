Committee votes in favour of withdrawing north-east school bus

Councillors have backed the withdrawal of a north-east school bus after a walking route was deemed safe.

Parents in Kingseat, whose children attend Newmachar Primary, campaigned to have the bus reinstated after it was axed earlier this year – meaning they would face a 30-minute walk to school.

They said the path between Kingseat and the school was deemed safe, and the route was less than two miles, the distance required for transport to be provided under local authority policy.

The issue went before the council’s Garioch Area Committee, with officers recommending councillors uphold the decision.

And members of the committee agreed, voting to endorse the scrapping of the bus service.

Councillor Lesley Berry said: “This is a council policy that was agreed and we cannot then start introducing exceptions.

“It would make a nonsense of the fact we have a policy there in the first place.

“The route has been measured against national safety lines and officers have deemed it is safe to walk with a responsible adult.”