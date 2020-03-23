Alex Salmond acquitted of all 14 sexual offence charges

Former first minister Alex Salmond has been cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape, after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Alex Salmond has been cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

The former first minister of Scotland walked free after being cleared by a jury following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He denied all 13 charges and the jury returned a not proven verdict on one charge of assault with intent to rape, finding him not guilty of all other charges, including an attempted rape.

Alex Salmond, wearing his trademark saltire tie, showed little emotion as the verdicts were read out.

He turned to the two court security officers and said “thank you” to each of them.

Judge Lady Dorrian discharged Salmond and he said: “Thank you my lady,” before leaving the courtroom.

Alex Salmond was found not guilty of indecent assault of a woman, known as Woman A, on various occasions in June and July 2008 in Glasgow by kissing her on the mouth and touching her buttocks and breast with his hands over her clothing.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault of the same woman on an occasion in December 2010 at a nightclub in Edinburgh, by touching her arms, breasts and hips with his hands over her clothing.

Mr Salmond was found not guilty of indecent assault of a woman, known as Woman B, on an occasion between October and November 2010 at Bute House in Edinburgh by repeatedly seizing her by her wrists and repeatedly pulling her towards him and attempting to kiss her.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman, known as Woman C, in a car travelling between Holyrood Road and Waverley Station in Edinburgh on an occasion in February 2011 by touching her leg with his hand over her clothing.

He was also found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman, known as Woman D, on various occasions between May 2011 and June 2013 at Bute House, at the Scottish Parliament and elsewhere by touching her buttocks with his hands over her clothing, and touching and stroking her hair.

The jury returned a not proven verdict after Alex Salmond was accused of sexually assaulting a woman with intent to rape on an occasion in December 2013 at Bute House, Edinburgh, by causing her to sit on a bed, lie on top of her, make sexual remarks to her, touch her buttocks, thighs and breasts over her clothing with his hands, repeatedly kiss her face, struggle with her and pull up her dress.

He was found not guilty of sexually assaulting the same woman, known as Woman F, on an occasion between November and December 2013 at the same place by kissing her on the mouth.

Speaking outside court Alex Salmond said: “There is certain evidence that I would have liked to have seen led in this trial but for a variety of reasons we were not able to do so.

“Those facts will see the light but it won’t be this day.”

He said: “I’d like to thank my friends and family for standing by me over the last two years.”

He also thanked those who have sent him messages, his “brilliant” legal team and the court service who he said have been “courteous beyond limit”.

Mr Salmond added: “Whatever nightmare I’ve been in over these last two years it is nothing compared to the nightmare that everyone of us is currently living through.

“People are dying, many more are going to die.

“My strong advice to you is to go home and those who are able take care of your families and God help us all.”