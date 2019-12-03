Alert over Aberdeen Town House ‘package’

A cordon was set up around Aberdeen Town House last night following the discovery of a package.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the package was found shortly before 4pm yesterday.

Parts of Broad Street and Queen Street were closed off by police and specialist fire crews were also brought in.

The emergency services were stood down again before 7pm.

Officers said there was no wider threat to the public, after a non-harmful substance was found.

Aberdeen Town House is where many of the city councillors and senior local authority officials are based.

A security officer at the Christmas Village, who did not want to be named, said he noticed a crowd of people outside the building at around 3.30pm.

He said the police turned up shortly after that with a cordon immediately set up by the officers.

The security guard said: “There were no alarms or anything, but I found it really strange and a minute later the police arrived.

“There were a number of people standing around outside and an officer started putting up the tape.

“They told us they couldn’t say what was going on, but I had a lot of people coming into the village asking me what was happening.

“I thought if it was something serious they would have asked us to evacuate too.”

Chief Inspector David Howieson said emergency crews had been stood down and an investigation into the incident had begun.

He said: “Emergency services have now stood down from the reported incident at Aberdeen Town House.

“A substance was recovered which has ultimately been found not to be harmful and there is no threat to the public.

“Inquiries will now be carried out into the full circumstances.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience as emergency services responded to this incident.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance and sent a specialist unit and one appliance as well as several officers.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said the local authority building was evacuated as a precaution.

He said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of the public, staff, elected members and all those who use our buildings is our priority and as such the site was evacuated as a precaution, in line with established council security protocol.

“The Town House has been returned to Aberdeen City Council.”

It will open as normal today.