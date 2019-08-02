Friday, August 2nd 2019 Show Links
Aldi recalls popular cheesecake desserts over fears glass pots may break

by Callum Main
02/08/2019, 2:54 pm
Discount supermarket chain Aldi has issued a recall notice for two of its dessert products.

Customers have been asked to return the supermarket’s Key Lime Pie and Millionaire’s Cheesecake products over fears the glass pots could break.

Aldi has said the recall covers all Specially Selected 2 Key Lime Cheesecakes and Specially Selected 2 Millionaires Cheesecakes.

If anyone has these items, they  can return them to your nearest store for a full refund.

A statement issued by Aldi said: “We are recalling these products as a precaution as there is a chance that the glass packaging may have become damaged.

“Please do not consume these products.”

It added: “We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.”

