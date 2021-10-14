Aldi reaffirms commitment to opening new store in Stonehaven

Aldi has reaffirmed its commitment to opening a new store in Stonehaven as part of its two-year expansion plan.

The retailer is looking to open 100 new stores across the UK after part of a £1.3billion expansion, and is now on the hunt for appropriate sites.

Stonehaven currently does not have a major supermarket, although Morrisons has teamed up with FM Group as part of the ongoing Ury Estate development.

Its plans are currently under consideration by Aberdeenshire Council.

Aldi announced plans to open in Stonehaven earlier this year, and is now looking for land large enough to accommodate a 20,000sqft store and 100 parking spaces.

Currently, the retailer has 96 Scottish stores across the country, with five stores in and around Aberdeen.

It is investing £20 million in four new stores this year, including one at nearby Portlethen Retail Park, which will be opened by Olympic rower Karen Bennett on October 21.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers – with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.

“Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”