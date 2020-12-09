Aldi extends festive meal donations to cover Hogmanay

A project from Aldi inviting charities to collect unsold food for Christmas meals is to be extended to include Hogmanay.

For the last few years, the supermarket has donated unsold food to charity after closing its stores on December 24.

This year, for the first time, it will do the same after its doors close on December 31.

Aldi expects to donate a further 200,000 meals throughout the UK as a result of the extension.

The programme will be running in all 96 of the brand’s Scottish stores.

In addition, the supermarket has pledged to donate £1 to the Neighbourly Foundation for every turkey and turkey crown it sells ahead of Christmas.

This is expected to raise more than £400,000 for the foundation, which links businesses with charity organisations.

Partnering with Neighbourly, Aldi is also launching a Community Cupboard initiative this year.

This will mean it prioritises donations to local community groups that focus on feeding children over the Christmas, February and Easter school breaks.

Luke Peech, Aldi UK’s managing director of corporate responsibility, said: “Access to fresh, affordable food should be a right, not a privilege, which is why we’re doing what we can to help those in need.

“Tackling food poverty is an issue that the country and our store colleagues are really behind, so it’s great to be extending our programme – particularly over the festive period and upcoming school holidays.”

Neighbourly’s Steve Butterworth added: “Aldi already donates more than 650,000 meals a month across the UK but is stepping this up over Christmas and New Year.

“The festive season is usually busy for the region’s charities and food banks, but this year even more so, so the donations will definitely be welcomed.”