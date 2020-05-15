Alcohol stolen during break-in at popular Aberdeen Italian restaurant

Alcohol has been stolen from the bar of a popular Aberdeen restaurant.

Thieves broke into Da Vinci restaurant on Alford Lane last night and took bottles of wine and whisky.

Pictures from the scene show one of the restaurant windows have been smashed.

As some of you may already know, last night someone broke in and stole from our bar. Amid this challenging times, it… Posted by DaVinci Ristorante Italiano Aberdeen on Friday, 15 May 2020

In a statement, the owners said: “Amid this challenging times, it baffles us that people do this to others for some bottles of wine and whisky.

“We don’t know who or what the reason was yet, but we wanted to post this to thank the police force for their help, as well as the customers who have reached out to us for support.”

The restaurant, which has been providing a delivery service during the pandemic added: “Thankfully, the damage was limited to the dining hall, so don’t worry, we are still operating in our kitchen as usual.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment