Aker Solutions and Petrofac union members to strike over ‘hated’ rota change

North Sea union members working for service firms Aker Solutions and Petrofac have voted to strike over a change to a “hated” work rotation.

Unite Union claims French oil giant Total is “pressuring” Aker Solutions and Petrofac members to move from a two weeks on, three weeks off (2:3) rota to a 3:3, 3:4 rotation.

Industrial action ballot papers were returned by Petrofac workers on the North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms today, with an overwhelming majority voting to strike.

Aker Solutions members working on the Elgin-Franklin platform were also balloted, alongside those working at the Shetland Gas Plant.