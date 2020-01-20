AJ Pritchard announces special guest at P&J Live show

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has revealed he will have a special guest join him for his own show at P&J Live.

Fellow dancer Chloe Hewitt will be joining the AJ Live 2020 tour, including the Aberdeen date on Friday March 6.

It’s a reunion for AJ and Chloe as they were dance partners from a young age, representing Great Britain around the world, winning awards at national and international level.

They are also both part of the Strictly family. Chloe joined the show in 2016 for two years and was its youngest professional female.

AJ, who will be part of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour at P&J Live this week, said he was already looking forward to returning with his own show.

He added: “I am so excited to be bringing AJ Live 2020 out to theatres around the UK. I have been planning this tour since I first began dancing aged 12, so you are in for a real treat and I cannot wait to share my vision with you.”

The show will combine his best moments from Strictly, intertwined with new energy-packed choreography for all the family.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live said: “We really have the Strictly fever, with Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour this week and now we can’t wait to see AJ reunited with his dancing partner Chloe here in March. Both Strictly and dancing fans across all ages will be able to experience another spectacular live performance.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will be at P&J Live tomorrow and on Wednesday, with three performances in total.

Louise said the Strictly Live shows had been a huge success for north-east Strictly fans and AJ Live 2020 would give them a further chance to foxtrot to P&J Live for another glittering night.

AJ fans also have the opportunity to upgrade their evening with meet and greet packages.