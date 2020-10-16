AJ and Curtis to give Aberdeen fans a big night out with spectacular new variety show

Strictly Come Dancing Star AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis, of Love Island fame, want Aberdeen fans to join them on a big night out.

The brothers will bring their new variety show to the Music Hall on September 17 next year, it was announced today.

AJ And Curtis’s Big Night Out – billed as “a live, on-stage variety entertainment spectacular” – will be at the Union Street venue as part of a national tour.

The show will include explosive choreography and dance routines, as well as raise-the-roof musical performances featuring special guest singers. It will also boast interactive games with prizes to be won – with one audience member winning an extra special treat.

AJ said: “I can’t believe we will be touring together – this is something we have wanted to do for so long. After the difficulties so many have faced this year, we really wanted to put a smile on everyone’s faces and create something really fun and entertaining for everyone.

“There will be lots of dancing, lots of games and lots of fun – and I also can’t wait to meet our fans who have always been so supportive.”

AJ announced earlier this year he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing, which starts a new series tomorrow.

Curtis, who also appeared in Greatest Dancer, added that the show – built around the brothers’ special rapport and sense of fun – will be a night out to remember.

He said: “I am beyond excited to go on tour with my brother – AJ and I have always been close, and we’ve wanted to go on tour for as long as we can remember.

“We have some unbelievable stories to tell, coupled with lots of dancing, laughter, music and prizes.”

Tickets for AJ And Curtis’s Big Night Out are on sale now.