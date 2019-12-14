Rise in fees at Aberdeen International Airport fee rise is ‘final straw’ – councillor

A councillor has announced he will resign from a community trust over a controversial hike in airport drop-off fees.

John Reynolds, who represents Bridge of Don, will step down from the Aberdeen Airport Community Fund after around 10 years on the panel.

The move comes as it was announced there would be an increase in fees for picking up and dropping off passengers at the airport after a review of charges.

The fee for the 10-minute express drop-off increased from £2 to £3 on Tuesday.

Mr Reynolds said: “It is with sadness and regret that I tender my resignation from Aberdeen International Airport Community Trust.

“The imposition of a 50% increase in the airport’s dropping-off fees was unfortunately the final straw in a catalogue of actions, which include the airport’s inability to address the subject of low-flying helicopters and the airport’s broken promise only to use the 24-hour planning approval for delayed flights.

“The volume of complaints I have received from constituents concerning low-flying helicopters is unbelievable.

“I feel that being a member of the trust restricts my ability to publicly criticise the airport management.”

The trust helps to fund projects linked to education, the environment and economic regeneration, and has supported organisations including Logie Durno Parent Council, Belhelvie Community Council, Choices Aberdeen and the Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust.

Mr Reynolds added: “It’s been a worthwhile involvement and I’ve certainly gained a lot from it.

“Helping small groups is rewarding and the letters of thanks I’ve received have been amazing.

“I have enjoyed the many years working with everyone on the trust and wish you all well for Christmas and the future.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We are disappointed to see Councillor Reynolds leave our community fund panel.

“We would like to thank Councillor Reynolds for all his hard work with the group.”