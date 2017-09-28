Aberdeen airport extension to receive royal seal of approval

The Duchess of Rothesay is set to officially open an extension at Aberdeen International Airport.

She will be given a tour of the new passenger lounge and arrivals facilities at the extension to the terminal building on Wednesday.

During the tour the Duchess will meet ground and airline staff, as well as architects and contractors who worked on the building.

As part of the visit, a local folk band will provide music while a plaque is unveiled.

The work completed is part of a £20 million expansion at the airport, which will see 50% more space added to the terminal building once it is complete in 2019.

Aberdeen International Airport managing director Carol Benzie will greet the Duchess at the facility and show her around the new improvements.

She said: “The Royals are regular visitors to the airport so it is nice the Duchess will open part of the extension.

“We will try to get as many staff as possible to come out and greet the Duchess.

“It is great to have someone like her come to open the extension, I am sure she will really like what has been done over the last couple of years.”

The Duchess of Rothesay will also attend a Harvest Festival celebration, Harvest Time for Everyone: Giving and Sharing at Aboyne Academy later in the day.

She will meet children from the academy, as well as youngsters from 10 local primary schools.

The schools – Aboyne, Ballater, Braemar, Crathie, Finzean, Kincardine O’Neil, Logie Coldstone, Lumphanan, Tarland and Torphins – will join for a Harvest Thanksgiving celebration in the Deeside Community Centre in the grounds of the academy.

The Duchess will also watch a short performance by children from each of the schools.