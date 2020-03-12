Airport bosses deeply disappointed as Budget fails to cut air passenger duty

Bosses at Aberdeen International Airport have criticised the UK Chancellor for failing to cut air passenger duty in the budget.

There was little change to the tax despite calls from the industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the collapse of Flybe.

The budget revealed that APD will rise with inflation on long-haul flights, meaning an increase of £2 for economy passengers and £4 for those in premium, economy, business and first class.

It added: “In January the government announced it would undertake a review of APD ahead of the budget to ensure that regional connectivity is supported while meeting the UK’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

“The government will consult on aviation tax reform this spring.”

In Aberdeen, airport bosses have been vocal in calling for a change to the current tax system to make it a level playing field.

Passengers flying from Inverness are exempt from paying APD, meaning airlines are able to sell cheaper flights, but those travelling from Aberdeen must pay the duty when they book their flights.

A spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen Airport, said: “APD has a impact on our connectivity and this was highlighted by the collapse of Flybe.

“While a consultation on future aviation tax reform is welcome, it is deeply disappointing the Chancellor failed to take further action in this budget.”