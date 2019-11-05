Airline to cut Aberdeen flights to remote Scottish airport over winter

An airline is to change one of its routes operating out of Aberdeen airport for the winter.

Eastern Airways will only offer one daily weekday flight from Aberdeen to Wick and it said the service was operating at a loss.

The firm has also blamed the winter weather for the increase of compensation claims filed by passengers hit by cancellations and delays for more than three hours under EU261 flight compensation regulations.

Eastern Airways said it was “no longer willing to underwrite such losses”. The new flight schedule will begin on November 11 and remain in place until March.

Roger Hage, the company’s general manager commercial and operations, said it has held talks with the Scottish Government about the service but has been unable to come to an agreement over possible discounts.

He said: “As this service continues to sustain losses, and we enter a period of the year where snow, ice and fog, among other issues, increases the EU261 exposure, we are no longer, as a commercial business, willing to underwrite such losses during the winter months.

“Despite considerable dialogue between all air service key stakeholders, including the Scottish Government, there is no willingness to offer the Caithness airport and its routes comparable status to similar remote airports elsewhere in Scotland other than the Air Discount Scheme (ADS).

“We will continue with stakeholders to explore all ways of aiding better air services for the region that are financially viable and sustainable for the longer term.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said the change would have “far-reaching consequences” for Aberdeen and has urged Eastern Airways to reconsider the move.